Dustin Senos

Portfolio Snip

Dustin Senos
Dustin Senos
  • Save
Portfolio Snip portfolio web design
Download color palette

I’ve been quietly plugging away on my personal site over the last week. This will be the first proper online presence I've had since getting into the industry 8 years ago. I can't wait to get something live.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Dustin Senos
Dustin Senos

More by Dustin Senos

View profile
    • Like