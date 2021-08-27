Ananthanath A

LS2 Website | Redesigning Product Page

Ananthanath A
Ananthanath A
  • Save
LS2 Website | Redesigning Product Page redesign ux design modern landing page branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

UI Exercise - Redesigning LS2 Helmets Product page
I had an idea to update my helmet, so I decided to buy it online. I have landed on LS2 Helmet at last. I love their products, but I was not satisfied with their website. So I decided to make this a challenge and redesigned the LS2 helmets Product Page.
.
If you appreciate it, click "L".
Comment your suggestions.

Follow me on Behance | Instagram 😊

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Ananthanath A
Ananthanath A

More by Ananthanath A

View profile
    • Like