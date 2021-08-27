Alvish Baldha

💫 Smart animation

Alvish Baldha
Alvish Baldha
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Created these animations using Figma's smart animations and variants. Let me know what do you think? 🙂

--
Twitter

Alvish Baldha
Alvish Baldha
I design for humans.
Hire Me

More by Alvish Baldha

View profile
    • Like