Neta Aulya Kurnia N

Diet-Etik Mobile App

Neta Aulya Kurnia N
Neta Aulya Kurnia N
  • Save
Diet-Etik Mobile App diet health design ui
Download color palette

hello, this is my first design and i am being contested in a business planning competition. ideas from our own business engaged in diet and health for millennials

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Neta Aulya Kurnia N
Neta Aulya Kurnia N
Like