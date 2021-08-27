HUAXING TEXTILE LOGO DESIGN

To be creative, to be bright at present seems to be the same design needs of each of our clients.

But many times people don't know what they're talking about.

Huaxing Textile is a leading enterprise in China's textile industry. It can be seen from its name that the main industries covered are cotton yarn trade, weaving and other industries. Compared with the unexpected daily tireless pursuit of 2C end, in fact, such enterprises pursue calm and steady brand image expression. Therefore, although everyone talks about a creative logo design, if you really think hard and come up with a set of works with unexpected techniques and elements, you probably can't pass the draft.

The final design product is mixed with the initial HX; Industry characteristics - cotton; With the overlapping characteristics of textile lines, the central symmetrical structure is adopted for design. Although the overall posture of the logo is slightly inflexible, it can express a solemn and reliable visual temperament. It is a common design idea in 2B enterprises.