Florencia

Remo App Design

Florencia
Florencia
Hire Me
  • Save
Remo App Design material material design ux design ux research logo branding illustration mobile mobile design app design product design ui
Remo App Design material material design ux design ux research logo branding illustration mobile mobile design app design product design ui
Remo App Design material material design ux design ux research logo branding illustration mobile mobile design app design product design ui
Remo App Design material material design ux design ux research logo branding illustration mobile mobile design app design product design ui
Remo App Design material material design ux design ux research logo branding illustration mobile mobile design app design product design ui
Remo App Design material material design ux design ux research logo branding illustration mobile mobile design app design product design ui
Download color palette
  1. dri1.png
  2. dri2.png
  3. dri3.png
  4. dri4.png
  5. dri5.png
  6. dri6.png

Hey there beautiful internet people 💌

Remo is the last project I have been working on. I wrote the case study on my portfolio https://www.florenciaezcurra.com/

Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭

Thanks for watching! ❤️‍🔥🦋✨

Stay tuned for our updates 👀

Florencia
Florencia
UX/UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Florencia

View profile
    • Like