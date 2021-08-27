Tanmoy Hasan Sani

Rose Zentangle T-Shirt Design

Tanmoy Hasan Sani
Tanmoy Hasan Sani
  • Save
Rose Zentangle T-Shirt Design pattern activewear design branding decoration botany natural nature garden botanical flower rose vector rose logo graphic design vector illustration
Download color palette

Design Vector Template With:
- 100% Vector
– 100% Customizable
– High Quality
– CMYK & RGB
– 300 DPI

Files Included :
Ai File.
EPS File.
PNG Transparent Background Image.

Support up to All Adobe Illustrator 10 versions.

Download Link: https://www.codegrape.com/item/rose-vector/49697

Don’t forget to Rate and share :) :)

Tanmoy Hasan Sani
Tanmoy Hasan Sani

More by Tanmoy Hasan Sani

View profile
    • Like