Elaine Lumanauw

UI Exploration: Music Minimalism

Elaine Lumanauw
Elaine Lumanauw
  • Save
UI Exploration: Music Minimalism ui exploration ux design ui design branding ui ux design
Download color palette

My idea was:
If Spotify stole DoorDash's design system.

Please hit "L" if you like it! It'd mean a lot to me 😆🎉

https://elainelumanauw.com/ is my portfolio. Go check it out!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Elaine Lumanauw
Elaine Lumanauw

More by Elaine Lumanauw

View profile
    • Like