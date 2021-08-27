Mahabub Hassan

Modern Logo - Fashify Modern Logo Design for Fashion Company

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan
  • Save
Modern Logo - Fashify Modern Logo Design for Fashion Company logo designer grid logo logofolio2021 logotrends2021 logo luxury logo fashion logo logos logotype logodesign branding logo design branding branding design visual identity minimalist logo modern logo business logo vector icon design logo design
Download color palette

[Unused Concept, ready for sale]

The Logo Concepts : Man Icon + Text

Style : Modern , Creative, Simple, Colorful.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66
Whatsapp: +88 01888088899
Don't forget to appreciate :)
Thank you...

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan

More by Mahabub Hassan

View profile
    • Like