ARGÉNT | Landing Page

ARGÉNT | Landing Page interface desktop brand design site luxury gray white website sketch classy clean landing page architecture photography figma sophisticated black and white web design branding ui
This is my Debut shot. Animation might come, maybe.

Fonts used:
Neue Montreal: https://dafonttop.com/neue-montreal.font
Canvas: https://www.dafont.com/made-canvas.font

Photographs used:
Bridge: https://unsplash.com/photos/HeVd38MWnw4
Greek guy: https://unsplash.com/photos/Q1DOHwTTKQY

