Dreamguy's Technologies

Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template

Dreamguy's Technologies
Dreamguy's Technologies
  • Save
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Preclinic - Hospital, Medical, Clinic Admin Template admin template admin dashboard admin dashboard bootstrap booking template appointment booking app bootstrap admin template
Download color palette
  1. 1 (16).png
  2. 2 (12).png
  3. 3 (3).png
  4. 4 (1).png
  5. 5.png
  6. 6.png
  7. 7.png
  8. 8.png

Preclinic is a fully responsive, lightweight and easy customisable multipurpose template built with the Bootstrap 4+ framework, latest web technology HTML5 and CSS3, and ready made for Laravel, React, VueJs & Angular.

Demo: https://1.envato.market/9WJ2g0

Further queries: business@dreamguys.co.in

Get in touch with us!!!
Facebook & Twitter & Behance

Dreamguy's Technologies
Dreamguy's Technologies
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dreamguy's Technologies

View profile
    • Like