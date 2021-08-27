Abu Talha ✪

Star mark winner modern logo design

Star mark winner modern logo design vector icon branding identity abstract logo gaming logo game logo creative logo simple logo logo maker logo designer meaningful logo best logo win logo star mark star logo modern logo new logo logo design logo
I tried to tell a story using a very simple shape in the logo. I use the modern and simple font in this logo so that the viewers comfortable feel to reading. I'm also used the modern color to winner logo. It has the power to attract the viewer's eye. This logo absolutely appropriate, unique and timeless. It's looking very nice too. You can use the logo anyplace Very easily. The logo design is meaningful and very very simple.
