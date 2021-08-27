Srivathson Thyagarajan

Flash Message #11

Day #27 of 30:
This is the 11th-shot of this series. Flash messages educate users to do the right things and these prompts help them get a better form of interaction of their tasks through the interface.

Presented here is an overlay or popup for an airline ticket to be added to one's apple wallet.

Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.

