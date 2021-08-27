Wedding Souvenir Website - Landing Page

Nabilla Aqmarina Ariditya

Hello creative people!✋

Here is my one of my freelance project. Creating landing page for Allisha Wedding Souvenir Website.
This is one of my favorite too! I love how the color palette (especially pink!) combine with wedding & souvenir photos on the page😍
Feel free to give your suggestion at comment box :)
--
I'm available for remote working, freelance projects, collaboration, and other commission.
Please, let me know by sending email 📧 at hallo.labelle@gmail.com

Press "L" if you love it.
Thanks & have a nice day🥰

