🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design Challenge 2/ Nurx.com home page
This week I took on the Nurx.com home page.
The goal was to clean up the layout and typography a bit, give the site a better structure and more consistency between the different sections while keeping the friendly, playfull vibe.
Hope you like it! Don't hesitate to comment.❤️
Get in touch
📧 nikolettililla@gmail.com