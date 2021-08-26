Lilla Nikoletti

Design Challenge 2/ Nurx.com home page

This week I took on the Nurx.com home page.
The goal was to clean up the layout and typography a bit, give the site a better structure and more consistency between the different sections while keeping the friendly, playfull vibe.

Hope you like it! Don't hesitate to comment.❤️

