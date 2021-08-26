Li Zhang

How to handle the dark days of the depression

How to handle the dark days of the depression depression digitalart graphics illustration mental illness
How to handle the dark days of the depression
This illustration”How to handle the dark days of depression” inspired from an article about four researchers have some psychologial problems caused by huge pressure from heavy research workload and other impacts.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
New York Based Illustrator/Designer.
