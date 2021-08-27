Faikar | Logo Designer

Journey Logo Design Concept

Journey Logo Design Concept cargo iconic tech company transport logistics brand simple minimalist startup software business identity branding technology modern design logo letter j lettermark logomark
Hi everyone! here's a logo design for an IT company that provides advanced business solutions to the transport and logistics industry called Journey. The concept is combinations letter J with logistics transport flow symbol. What do you think?
