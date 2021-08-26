SAM151515

Stevens & Co.

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Stevens & Co. vector icon logo design challenge branding dailylogo dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Day 45 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Construction Company.
Brand: Stevens & Co.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like