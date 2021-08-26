Rickzipper

Monalisa fan art

Rickzipper
Rickzipper
  • Save
Monalisa fan art famous leonardo da vinci painting monalisa childrens kids funny illustrator character fan art illustration design cute illustration childrens illustration childrens book children book illustration characterdesign book cover design
Download color palette

Hello everyone, back with me and the illustration. Surely you all know who the name of the woman above is. Yes! who else if not "Monalisa" by a famous painter named Leonardo da Vinci. Okay, that's all I have to say for today, don't forget to keep stopping by Rickzipper so you don't miss other new illustrations. Thank you so much, see you soon. .

Rickzipper
Rickzipper

More by Rickzipper

View profile
    • Like