DRY
One Week Wonders

COCOT.APIK Psychologist/Counselor Landing Page

DRY
One Week Wonders
DRY for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
COCOT.APIK Psychologist/Counselor Landing Page simple design dry oww style black elegant minimalist health web design website home page landing page ui uiux clinic mental health counselor psychologist mental care healt care
COCOT.APIK Psychologist/Counselor Landing Page simple design dry oww style black elegant minimalist health web design website home page landing page ui uiux clinic mental health counselor psychologist mental care healt care
Download color palette
  1. Preview Cocot.Apik.png
  2. Cocot.Apik.png

Hi Guys,
Today I made a landing page exploration COCOT.APIK with psychologist/counselor theme, and I using Photo from pexels.com

I hope you like it and feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
======================

Connect with us : diki@owwstudio.com
owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like