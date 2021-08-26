Song Liu

Car dashboard design 车载仪表设计

Car dashboard design 车载仪表设计 ux 界面设计 立体 光影 流行趋势 沉浸感 car 概念 仪表 汽车 车载 logo illustration 原创图标设计 icon figmadesign ui ps
This is a car instrument design, I hope you like it.
这是一款车载仪表设计，希望你能喜欢。

