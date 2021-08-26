Dareng - Online Course Mobile App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers👋,
Today i`ll share Mobile App design exploration about Online Course App, The goals of this App is to create of easy learning from everywhere. Hope you like it! and don't forget to leave your feedback on the comment section🤝.
Interested to work with me?
Email: emirabiyyu67@gmail.com
Find me on
Instagram | Uplabs
------------------------------------------------
Attributes:
Several icons : Google Material/Icons
Image : Unsplash