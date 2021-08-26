Srujan P

Pastel Planet Logo round smooth negative space gradient pastel space planet logo illustration design icon vector branding graphic design
If you are looking to hire me for a design, contact me on Discord at Srujan#5623

This was a pastel planet logo I designed for a client. The main goal of the brand was to feel artistic yet clean and modern, and I found the best way to do so was by using simple shapes, smooth corners, negative space, while balancing the "corporate" feel of the logo with an artistic style by using pastel colors and a bright gradient.

