Introducing, Thickline ! a classic bold monoline typeface.
Thickline is bold, strong, and classy.
You can use this font for making an awesome logo, branding, letterhead, invitations,quote, print, card clothing brand, vintage looks,and so much more!.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
This font is also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Thickline otf
– Thickline ttf
– Thickline woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
