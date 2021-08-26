Stardesign STD

LOGO SF DESIGN

LOGO SF DESIGN brand identity branding logo graphic design
SF logo is a company engaged in clothing and uniforms

and this company loves logos in monotypic style
@stardesign std

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
