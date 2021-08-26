Raamiah

CREST Center Logo

Raamiah
Raamiah
  • Save
CREST Center Logo brand vector logo branding graphic design design
Download color palette

This logo was created for the Candler Road Economic and Social Transformation Center. Since the center is located in the city of Decatur, I decided to incorporate the same theme as the City of Decatur.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Raamiah
Raamiah

More by Raamiah

View profile
    • Like