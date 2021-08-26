Suren Konathala

My personal website v1

Suren Konathala
Suren Konathala
  • Save
My personal website v1 website design branding
Download color palette

Tried building a personal website on Squarespace - version 1

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Suren Konathala
Suren Konathala

More by Suren Konathala

View profile
    • Like