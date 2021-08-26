Thiago Bako

Daily UI – #010

Simple social share to #DailyUI #010. The idea is to present sharing with a subtle slide up. The vibrant color can be related to the news category (considering it is a news site) and the background blur comes to modernize this very basic feature a bit.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
