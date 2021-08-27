Aaron Sather
Riot Games

LoR Case Study // Color Palette

Aaron Sather
Riot Games
Aaron Sather for Riot Games
Hire Us
  • Save
LoR Case Study // Color Palette figma texture type ui illustration design typography
LoR Case Study // Color Palette figma texture type ui illustration design typography
Download color palette
  1. LoR_ColorPalette.png
  2. Lor_Rarity.png

Some quick snippets of some of the explanatory sections of the case study, which will go live soon!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Riot Games
Riot Games
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Riot Games

View profile
    • Like