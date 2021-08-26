Nuki Sabio

Burgzilla

Nuki Sabio
Nuki Sabio
  • Save
Burgzilla burger food burger restaurant logo package logo design restaurant food burger ui graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Burgzilla logo design for a local Burger Resto in one of the major cities in the Philippines. It is a package project from product photoshoot to social media graphics promotions and resto print materials.

Nuki Sabio
Nuki Sabio

More by Nuki Sabio

View profile
    • Like