Lost Sock 404 Error Page

Lost Sock 404 Error Page yellow error 404 ui illustration hero adobe web sketch
Made this for the new customer service help site. On page load the sock is randomized to give you a 1 in 10 chance of finding a match.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
