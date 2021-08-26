Risqi Aditia

Landingpage For FEB UIII RESARCH CENTER

Hello everyone, I am Risqi and I am a person passionate about UI / UX Design.This is the result of my landing page design for a research or survey conducted by one of the universities in Indonesia.

what do you think?
I am very welcome for your feedback :)

and I also opened the opportunity to be recruited as a UI / UX Designer.
Contact me on my email: risqiaditiaputra@gmail.com

Thank you

Photos from : Freepik.com & Unplash.com

