Daily UI 009 - Music Player

Daily UI 009 - Music Player mockup inspiration iphone mobile appdesign andriod ios app playlist play player music design dailyui ux ui userexperience interaction branding adobexd
Daily UI Challenge day 9

I designed a music player for a music app.

