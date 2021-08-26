Eko Bimantara

Kimaus

Kimaus letter design graphicdesign font typeface typography type
Kimaus is reverse contrast display font. It's letterforms are inspired by the classic cartoon style. Fit for titling and unique looking designs and creative projects.

Get it here:
https://creativemarket.com/ekobimantara/6450933-Kimaus-Fun-Display-Font

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
