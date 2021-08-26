Ejite Otega

Countdown design

Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega
  • Save
Countdown design ui design
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers,
here's my attempt on a countdown design
#dailyui14

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega

More by Ejite Otega

View profile
    • Like