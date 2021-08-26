Eko Bimantara

Homade is sans font family that created in a way that give an ease-looking, close to casual typeface. It’s fit for branding, product, food or culinaire theme and various others. Its consist of 5 styles from regular to extra bold with each matching italics. Its contain 388 glyphs that covered broad latin languages.

https://ekobimantara.com/product/homade/

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
