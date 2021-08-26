Landing page-22 website design

we are creating lots of simple designs for our clients .and all the sections are responsive and SEO friendly. if you want to see our full demo design go to our Behance and see the demo design. More than 500 designs are still there.

Behance:-Behance

Expertise / Skill Sets

---------------------

☛ WordPress & WooCommerce Expert

☛ eCommerce & Shopify Expert

☛ HTML5/ CCS3/Bootstrap

☛ WiX & SquareSpace Developer

☛ Google analytics4(GA4) EXPERT

☛ Google tag manager expert

☛ Facebook server site tracking setup EXPERT

☛ PSD TO HTML/ HTML TO WordPress

☛ Mailer Lite/Mailchimp/ Aweber/ Get Response Email Platform Expert

☛ Universal analytics setup expert

☛ Digital Marketing & Social Media Marketer(SMM)

☛ Google ads, Facebook ads, eCommerce marketing & Search Engine Marketing(SEM) Expert

☛ Ecommerce conversion tracking expert

☛ Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), On-page SEO & Off-page SEO Expert

☛Shopify conversion tracking expert

☛ eCommerce & Dropshipping Expert

☛ Google ads expert

☛ Website speed increase & SEO

☛ Email Marketing & eCommerce Automation

☛ e-commerce All tracking code setup 17+ tracking code(FB),google(5+),GA4(17+) all are setup your website

visit my website:

My website

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

Behance

Email

follow us my social media :-

Facebook

Linkedin

Whatsapp