Apriliyanto

Monoline Turtle Logo

Apriliyanto
Apriliyanto
  • Save
Monoline Turtle Logo illustration design sell logo clean logo brand vector graphic design clean simple branding animal logo modern logo monoline logo turtle logo logos logo
Download color palette

This is a turtle logo that I made in monoline style. Looks simple, unique, and easy to remember.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=564904

Apriliyanto
Apriliyanto

More by Apriliyanto

View profile
    • Like