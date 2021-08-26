Eko Bimantara

Svelte

Eko Bimantara
Eko Bimantara
  • Save
Svelte design letter graphicdesign font typeface typography type
Download color palette

Svelte is condensed serif family. Its consist of upright styles from Regular to ExtraBold. Fit for display, short text, and stacked typesetting. Its contain 394 glyphs with broad latin language coverage.

Get it here:
https://ekobimantara.com/product/svelte/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Eko Bimantara
Eko Bimantara

More by Eko Bimantara

View profile
    • Like