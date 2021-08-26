Eko Bimantara

Capuche

Capuche logo design letter graphicdesign font typeface typography type
Capuche is eccentric, bold, bloating, retro display font. Designed to be fit for various design purposes such as logo, branding, titling e.t.c

Get it here:
https://ekobimantara.com/product/capuche/

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
