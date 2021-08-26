Eko Bimantara

Amaline

Eko Bimantara
Eko Bimantara
  • Save
Amaline logo design letter graphicdesign font typeface typography type
Download color palette

Amaline is high contrast, exotic display serif. It’s unique letterform shown elegance and beauty. Fit for various design purposes.

Get it here:
https://ekobimantara.com/product/amaline/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Eko Bimantara
Eko Bimantara

More by Eko Bimantara

View profile
    • Like