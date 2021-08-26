Altone was created in a pursue of regularity and conventional geometric sans serif typeface which tend to be easy to receive by it’s reader, broad usage possibility, shown a simple, bold and strong personality.

The letterforms are more likely associated with Grotesk rather than the original classical Bauhaus style, formed in moderate and proportional width, flat apex, closed aperture with straight cuts stroke ends.

Consist of 9 weight from Thin to Heavy with each matching Obliques. Contain several OpenType features: Stylistic Alternates, figures variation (fraction, tabular lining, numerator, denominator), and also covered broad latin languages. Provided also variable fonts in two styles: Upright and Oblique.

Get it here:

https://ekobimantara.com/product/altone/