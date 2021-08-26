Eko Bimantara

Highman

Eko Bimantara
Eko Bimantara
  • Save
Highman design graphicdesign font typeface typography type highman
Download color palette

Highman is a bold condensed display font. Its contain all caps letter yet there’s different height between the uppercase and lowercase. Fit for titling, headers, display, stacking and grid layout.

Get it here:

https://ekobimantara.com/product/highman/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Eko Bimantara
Eko Bimantara

More by Eko Bimantara

View profile
    • Like