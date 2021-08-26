Proxima Labs

Meditation/Relaxation App

Proxima Labs
Proxima Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Meditation/Relaxation App app design meditation mental health mental health app relaxation app inspiration ux ui design ui mobile app design design app meditation app
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!!
I'm so happy to present my latest shot. This time I made a Meditation app design for Proxima Labs UIUX service. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!
----------------------------------------------------
We are available for a new project, let's collaborate.
Message us today!

Proxima Labs
Proxima Labs
Hottest Studio in the Ecosystem
Hire Us

More by Proxima Labs

View profile
    • Like