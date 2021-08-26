Riot Games

LoR Case Study // Color Palette

LoR Case Study // Color Palette illustration design gaming ui branding riot games logo
LoR Case Study // Color Palette illustration design gaming ui branding riot games logo
Download color palette
  1. LoR_ColorPalette.png
  2. Lor_Rarity.png

Some quick snippets of some of the explanatory sections of the case study, which will go live soon!

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
