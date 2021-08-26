Fanen Studio

Job Finder App

Fanen Studio
Fanen Studio
  • Save
Job Finder App search linkedin job finder job ui mockup mobile ui mobile app minimal design concept app
Download color palette

Hello everyone, This is my exploration of creating concept designs. Please comment and share your feedback. Follow me and don't forget to press that "L" button! ❤️ Thank you very much!

Download Link

Fanen Studio
Fanen Studio

More by Fanen Studio

View profile
    • Like