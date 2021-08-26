Christopher Cruz

Radish Queen 3

Christopher Cruz
Christopher Cruz
  • Save
Radish Queen 3 art illustrated portrait portrait digital portrait illustration art illustration procreate
Download color palette

A portrait of my partner, Trista, made in procreate. For the past year, I’ve been moving away from my old style and learning to paint and render digitally. There is more I have to learn but I’m pretty pleased with this piece and can’t wait to see what comes next for me in my pursuit of art making.

Christopher Cruz
Christopher Cruz

More by Christopher Cruz

View profile
    • Like