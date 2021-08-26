Kreedcity Designs

BUSINESS CARD

Kreedcity Designs
Kreedcity Designs
  • Save
BUSINESS CARD adobe 3d typography logo vector illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

A business card is a small, printed, usually credit-card-sized paper card that holds your business details, such as name, contact details and brand logo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Kreedcity Designs
Kreedcity Designs

More by Kreedcity Designs

View profile
    • Like