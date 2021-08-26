Eyam Smart

Usave Mobile App (Case Study)

Usave is a financial mobile application that fights against bad spending habits especially spending saved money before achieving a primary goal and also a product that helps users access loans with no collateral required and a low interest rate.

view full project case study presentation on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120799363/Usave

