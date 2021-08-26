Jtree Designs

Logo, Branding & Website Design - Property Website

Jtree Designs
Jtree Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo, Branding & Website Design - Property Website web development estate agent property wordpress web design logo design logo design brand identity brand design website ux uk based ui branding
Download color palette

Logo, Branding, Website Design & Development for Cubo Apartments - Property Website.

Cubo Apartments approached us in need of a brand new website. We helped them explore and define their brand and visually bring that to life through the logo and website. Our key focus was on the search & listing functionality of the website whilst, maintaining the modern and luxious brand personality in every element.
-----------------
Working colloaboratively with each of our clients is a key part of our service to bring their vision to life and provide them with a practial & effective solution for their business.

If you would like to see more of our work, you can view our portfolio here: https://www.jtreedesigns.com/portfolio

Get in touch: hello@jtreedesigns.com
Follow us on Instagram

Jtree Designs
Jtree Designs
Branding & web design solutions that drive results 📈
Hire Me

More by Jtree Designs

View profile
    • Like